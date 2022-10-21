Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 531,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993,604. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.