Piper Sandler Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $209.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

