Piper Sandler Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $170.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.16.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $118.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Solar by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

