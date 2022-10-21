Piper Sandler Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.