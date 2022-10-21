Piper Sandler Downgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $4.28 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $877.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.