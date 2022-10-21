Piper Sandler Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $346.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $346.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.78.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $254.02 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.