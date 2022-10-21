Piper Sandler Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $155.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $133.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

