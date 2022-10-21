PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.
PLBY Group Price Performance
PLBY Group stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
