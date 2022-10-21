PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.