Pocket Network (POKT) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Major Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $71.63 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

