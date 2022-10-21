Polygon (MATIC) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004206 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $428.59 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002884 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.51 or 0.27489713 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010737 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
