Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $244.88 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $244.88 million and approximately $47.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00268510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.27207583 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $37,242,106.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

