Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

Pool stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.52 and its 200 day moving average is $370.05. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool has a 52-week low of $279.28 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.