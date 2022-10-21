Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.50-19.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.77. Pool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.50-$19.05 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $283.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 12-month low of $279.28 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $406.50.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

