PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

Shares of PPG opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

