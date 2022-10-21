PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24.

Shares of PPG traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

