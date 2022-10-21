PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $24.00

PPL (NYSE:PPLGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 67,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

