Premia (PREMIA) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $297,209.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

