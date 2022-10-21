PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 400 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $105.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.81.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

