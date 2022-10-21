Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $81.67.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
