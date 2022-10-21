Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,842,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

