Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $225.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

