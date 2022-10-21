Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,131 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,012,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,507,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

