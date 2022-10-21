Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,005 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

