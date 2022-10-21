Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

