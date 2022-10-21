Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 765.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 43,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $486.86 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.56 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

