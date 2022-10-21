Principle Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 781.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $71.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
