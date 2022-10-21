Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 529.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $35.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

