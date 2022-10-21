Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 36,345 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 163,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

