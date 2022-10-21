ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Up 5.6%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 5,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 301,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

ProFrac Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.44 million. Equities analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

