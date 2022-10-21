Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $598,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Progress Software by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Progress Software by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.