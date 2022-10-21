PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.