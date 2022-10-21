ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.00

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.00 and traded as high as $63.55. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 1,226,992 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 796.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

