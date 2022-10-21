Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $119.28 million and $4.68 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002995 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Token Profile
Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.
