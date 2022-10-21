Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Cut to C$0.13 by Analysts at Desjardins

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$0.14 to C$0.13 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Price Performance

LRTNF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

