Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.