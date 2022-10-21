Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Cut by Analyst

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Copa in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $73.92 on Friday. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Copa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,782,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,043,000 after buying an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

