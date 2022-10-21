Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By William Blair

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.