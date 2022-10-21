Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issued By Zacks Research

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $530.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

