Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.25. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

