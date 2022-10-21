Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.95. Qumu shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 45,185 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Qumu Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
