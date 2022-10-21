Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.19.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.