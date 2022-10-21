Raydium Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.70 or 0.27597993 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,968,704 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

