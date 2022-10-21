Raymond James Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,366. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$901.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.55.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.