Raymond James Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOOD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Goodfood Market Trading Down 4.9 %

TSE:FOOD opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

