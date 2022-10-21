Raymond James Lowers MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $499.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $510.00 to $499.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $393.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.74.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.