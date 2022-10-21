Raymond James Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $200.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.
Insider Activity at Travelers Companies
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
