Raymond James Weighs in on Emera Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.75.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.82. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

