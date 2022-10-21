REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 95,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,752,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08.

REACT Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.