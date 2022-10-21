Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.66. Approximately 83,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 260,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.86 million and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

