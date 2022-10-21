Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO):

10/13/2022 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $59.00.

10/12/2022 – Albireo Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00.

9/8/2022 – Albireo Pharma is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. 8,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Albireo Pharma

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $3,391,290.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,216,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,166,381.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,351,996. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 339,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

